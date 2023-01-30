The 2022-23 season has not gone the Charlotte Hornets way, and it looks like they are going to be forced to start things from scratch amid their woeful campaign. Several of their players have been involved in trade rumors for awhile now, and it looks like one of LaMelo Ball’s key teammates in Jalen McDaniels is drawing quite a bit of interest on the trade market.

McDaniels has been one of the lone bright spots for the Hornets this season, and with the talented small forward’s contract set to expire after this season, it may make sense for the Hornets to move on from him at the deadline. If Charlotte does end up trading McDaniels, it sounds like there won’t be any shortage of suitors, with as many as five teams known to be making a move for the Hornets forward.

“Forward Jalen McDaniels continues to be a name several teams like the Suns, Raptors, Jazz, Pacers and Spurs are closely monitoring, but the Hornets value the 6-foot-9 forward whom they have developed over the past four seasons. Teams with interest and cap space this offseason, such as the Jazz, Pacers and Spurs, may opt to wait until free agency to court McDaniels, who will be unrestricted, instead of trading an asset to acquire him now while having to compensate him in July.” – Shams Charania, The Athletic

This is an interesting development for the Hornets, who would likely want to get something in return for McDaniels before he potentially leaves in free agency for nothing over the offseason. There’s a chance these teams could wait until he hits free agency, but a playoff contender like the Phoenix Suns could decide to make a move for him now in an effort to aid their postseason chances. So while he may stay put, McDaniels’ is a player worth keeping an eye on as the trade deadline approaches.