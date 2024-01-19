The 76ers are not likely to make a trade for Bruce Brown at the deadline.

The Philadelphia 76ers have plenty of time to upgrade their team before the NBA trade deadline hits. The Sixers could use another ball-handler to support Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But one of the names they are not expected to pursue is Bruce Brown, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pompey tweeted the following: Despite speculation and rumors, it’s unlikely that the Sixers will pursue Toronto Raptors new swingman Bruce Brown before the NBA trade deadline, according to league sources.”

Brown was traded in the deal that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. The rebuilding Raptors are expected to trade Brown, who many contenders would be interested in due to his experience winning last year's championship with the Denver Nuggets, two-way play style and manageable contract that has a team option for next season. They may also choose to hold onto the 27-year-old to keep a decent roster around budding star Scottie Barnes and then try to trade him next offseason.

Rumors about the 76ers' approach at the trade deadline suggest that they will go for upgrades in the margins rather than try to land a third star. For that reason, a malleable role player like Brown made sense. But with the link between them seemingly severed, Philly will look for other avenues to potentially bolster the team.

The 76ers have been linked to numerous potential trade acquisitions, including veteran stars like Dejounte Murray. Even with guys like Siakam and OG Anunoby off the board, plenty of players would fit well with Philly as it looks to vie for a title.