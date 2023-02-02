OG Anunoby has found himself as the subject of plenty of trade rumors over the past year or so. And for the Toronto Raptors, the best course of action for them may be to cash in on the 25-year old forward as a trade asset, given that he could net them a considerable return. Moreover, it appears as if Anunoby is merely counting the days until he no longer calls Toronto home, at least according to rumors.

Per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Anunoby reportedly “wants a change of scenery“, and that the Raptors could, soon enough, grant his request.

This is not the first time that OG Anunoby’s reported discontent with his situation has been brought up. As early as May 2021, Jake Fischer (now with Yahoo! Sports) reported that Anunoby has grown dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

Fast forward to eight months later, and other reporters continue to add fuel to the fire of Anunoby’s reported dissatisfaction with the Raptors. According to Toronto radio personality Bob McCowan, Anunoby has decided that he “wants out of Toronto”.

Nevertheless, OG Anunoby continues to deny such speculation, saying that “no”, he does not want out of Toronto. He then just accepted that his involvement in trade rumors is just part of the business.

Even then, despite Anunoby’s repeated denials, there may be too much of this kind of noise for fans to merely shrug them off as baseless speculation.

It’s unclear whether a trade out of Toronto would remedy Anunoby’s rumored concerns. If the Raptors trade Anunoby to the New York Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans, he would continue to be more of a complementary piece than a featured one.