By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers were starting to play better not too long ago until Anthony Davis suffered a brutal foot injury. Now, there’s concern he could miss the rest of the season, which has evidently changed the team’s outlook ahead of the trade deadline. Rob Pelinka and the front office were hoping to make some notable moves to strengthen the rotation, especially when it comes to more shooting. But with AD out now for the foreseeable future, the Lakers may stay relatively silent come February, with one exception.

Via The Athletic:

“Davis’ injury has increased the probability that the only move the Lakers make is a smaller trade featuring, at most, one first-round pick, sources with knowledge of the Lakers’ plans told The Athletic. The one exception is if a star that can grow alongside Davis over the next few years becomes available.”

This definitely makes sense. AD was their best player before going on the shelf, averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 25 games. He erupted for 30+ points on numerous occasions, including a 55-point outburst earlier this month in Washington. The Anthony Davis of the past was showing up for the Lakers, but then yet another injury came.

Without Davis healthy, there isn’t really much reason for the Lakers to sacrifice draft picks to try and bring in a player or two who can help them make a playoff run. No AD gives Los Angeles zero chance of securing a top-six seed. As for a star becoming available at the deadline, that is possible. Zach LaVine is one name that comes to mind as he continues to butt heads with the Chicago Bulls amid their dismal campaign.

Kendrick Nunn, Patrick Beverley, and a future first-rounder are a likely package the Lakers could put on the table for a 3 and D type role player, whether they include Nunn and Beverley or just one. We’ll see what happens in the new year, but it’s clear LA needs help.