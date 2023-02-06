The Brooklyn Nets need to answer a bunch of questions after they traded Kyrie Irving. What will they be doing with their other star players? It’s widely believed that Kevin Durant is likely to ask for a trade after Irving’s departure. If they do decide to sell the farm, will they be able to get fair price for their players? Well, apparently, not for Ben Simmons, per Bobby Marks.

REPORT: Ben Simmons has no trade value around the NBA right now. (via @BobbyMarks42, @KeyJayandMax) pic.twitter.com/NLSBxH6oKz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 6, 2023

One could argue that Ben Simmons is more of a liability for the Nets than a help at this point. Yes, he is a phenomenal playmaker and a terrific defender. However, his reluctance to shoot even at close ranges sandbags his team’s potential on offense. Teams can more often than not leave him alone and just focus on other stars. Simmons has also been dealing with multiple injuries over the course of the season.

Still, having “no trade value” is a new low for Simmons, who’s been with the Nets for over a season now at this point. In the past, teams could talk themselves into being the team that fixes his flaws and unlocks his true potential. It seems like the luster of his 1st overall pick status is finally wearing off. Teams are hesitant on trading for a non-shooting point guard who hasn’t shown a consistent effort to improve on scoring.

The Nets have two options now moving forward: move forward with Durant and Simmons, or sell the farm and rebuild the team from scratch. That might be a little bit tougher than expected, though, considering that Simmons not getting any interest from any team at all. They are currently stuck between a rock and a hard place.