Trading Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks signaled the start of the Portland Trail Blazers' rebuild, finally deciding to go in a new direction after languishing in the playoffs with Lillard. The new-look Blazers look to develop Scoot Henderson, the 2023 third overall pick, even after a rookie season with several growing pains. Likewise, drafting big man Donovan Clingan seventh overall in the latest draft means the Blazers might have to trade centers, but not Deandre Ayton, per rumors.

In a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst discussed trade rumors in Portland.

“Jerami Grant–he's probably one of the guys in the league that teams will look at,” Windhorst said. “But I would also say, with Donovan Clingan getting drafted there and Deandre Ayton on the roster, I don't think Ayton is very tradable. A guy to watch who is very tradable is ‘The Time Lord,' one of the great nicknames in the whole NBA, Robert Williams.”

Blazers rumors

Windhorst then explained why he believes the Blazers might want to send out Williams in a potential deal.

“Coming back off injury, obviously, he's a guy who had repeated injury problems, but he makes $13 million. They may be willing to part with him, and he could go to a contender and be a significant piece if he is healthy,” the ESPN analyst added.

In the Damian Lillard trade, the Blazers acquired Jrue Holiday, who they then traded to the Celtics in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III. The former Celtic big man was a defensive menace who earned a selection to the 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive Team.

During that season, Williams averaged 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He was also the team's starting center in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, who eventually won in six games.

However, a torn ligament cut his first season with the Blazers short. The team is confident that could recover in time for the 2024-25 season, whether as an active player or a trade asset. His relatively affordable contract and defensive capabilities should entice a contender in the Western Conference minefield to trade for him.

Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton averaged 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds in 55 games with the Blazers, hoping to revitalize his career after the Phoenix Suns traded him to make way for Damian Lillard to arrive at the Bucks. Since January 2023, the Ayton averaged 20.2 points and 12.2 rebounds, giving fans a glimpse to the long-gestating promise he'd shown but never really delivered.

Further, accusations of a questionable motor hound the former first overall draft pick, and he will have to prove himself again especially if the Blazers end up drafting Cooper Flagg.