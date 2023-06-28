Damian Lillard and Draymond Green are rumored to be meeting on Wednesday night with NBA free agency right around the corner. Green has been mentioned as a possible fit for the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of free agency. This rumored meeting could simply be two friends hanging out, or it may be a discussion about Green's NBA future.

“Just got a text,” Dwight Jaynes said on Rip City Radio 260, via dru_star on Twitter. “[Draymond Green] is in Portland tonight meeting w/ Dame at a restaurant downtown. A friend had reservations & was called & told Dame rented out the entire restaurant & they had to cancel his reservation.”

Jaynes did not reveal his sources. Nevertheless, if this is true, a Lillard-Green meeting will certainly catch the attention of Blazers' fans.

Damian Lillard, Draymond Green futures

Both Damian Lillard and Draymond Green's futures are uncertain heading into the offseason.

Lillard is once again being mentioned in no shortage of trade rumors. The Miami Heat have consistently been listed as a potential suitor for Lillard should Portland make the superstar point guard available. Lillard's loyalty has been a subject of discussion as well, but he also made it clear he wants to win now.

If the Blazers don't display urgency to win, Lillard could end up asking for a trade.

Green is an enticing free agent. He's a winning player who offers leadership and steady defensive prowess. Additionally, Green is a reliable playmaker on offense. A Golden State Warriors reunion remains a possibility, but Green is expected to entertain outside offers.

Nothing is guaranteed at the moment. We will provide updates on Damian Lillard, Draymond Green, and the Blazers as they are made available.