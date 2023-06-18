Amid all of the uncertainty surrounding the future of the Portland Trail Blazers‘ roster, the return of forward Jerami Grant may set in stone, as Action Network's Matt Moore reports that “league sources suggest that Portland is already locked in on a new deal worth more than $120 million” with the nine-year veteran.

Grant averaged 20.5 points per game on 47.5 percent shooting from the field and 40.1 percent shooting from 3-point range with the Blazers in 2022-23, proving himself to be the type of secondary scorer a superstar like Damian Lillard can rely on throughout a season. Averaging 20.7 points per game over the past three seasons (two of which came with the Detroit Pistons), there's even more reason to believe that Grant can continue to have a large impact offensively.

Furthermore, as one of the more fluid athletes at 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds, Grant is a capable defender that can take on a multitude of matchups.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As a result, a $120 million deal for the 29-year-old would be well worth it. Especially with seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Currently $64.8 million under the new Super-Tax Apron, the Blazers signing Grant to such a contract would certainly push the franchise closer to a plane of significant financial restrictions.

This would be the case even if the Blazers manage to trade Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic, who make a combined $41 million next season. Primarily because if Portland were to trade Simons and Nurkic, it would likely be in an effort to acquire a star player that could command more than $40 million annually.