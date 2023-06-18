As the Portland Trail Blazers continue to assess their options ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft, Matt Moore of Action Network reports that the team has “been focused on moving” 28-year-old center Jusuf Nurkic.

Nurkic, a nine-year NBA veteran, was originally a first-round pick for the Chicago Bulls and landed with the Denver Nuggets in a draft day trade 2014. After losing a position battle to eventual two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, Nurkic was traded to the Blazers ahead of the 2017 NBA trade deadline.

Since coming to Portland, the Bosnian big man has averaged 14.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from 3. Furthermore, with Nurkic under contract through the 2025-26 season in a deal that pays him under $20 million annually, the Blazers' motivation to trade Nurkic would seem to be unclear.

However, according to Moore, their attempt to move Nurkic “is the most crucial component in their situation” because of the longstanding defensive concerns surrounding face of the franchise Damian Lillard.

Though this is speculative, Nurkic is skilled and athletic big man that could likely be in the rotation for all 30 teams; Portland could be trying to move Nurkic in order to acquire draft capital.

Although Lillard has made it clear he would prefer the Blazers to use their draft picks — specifically their top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — in an effort to acquire an established star, Portland may need even more assets to win the sweepstakes for a star player.

Whether that player be Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, or Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown.