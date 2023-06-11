The Portland Trail Blazers are well aware of the fact that Damian Lillard could potentially take his talents elsewhere this summer. The Blazers have probably gotten used to all the trade buzz at this point as this has become a yearly occurrence for Dame whenever the offseason comes. Right now, though, the threat of Lillard's potential exit seems more serious than usual after the seven-time All-Star himself identified the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets as potential destinations should he decide to leave Portland.

For their part, though, it is clear that the Blazers remain all-in on their cornerstone superstar. They are expected to fend off any and all trade offers for Lillard as they look to continue to build their team around him. An integral part of the roster is Jerami Grant, who himself is facing a crucial offseason as well.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Grant will enter NBA free agency this summer as his contract with the Blazers come to an end. According to league insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, however, Portland has “ongoing plans to re-sign” Grant to a new deal. The Blazers remain committed to surrounding Lillard with the necessary pieces around him, and it goes without saying that Grant will be a key part of this squad.

For what it's worth, Grant earned $21 million this past season and he will likely be looking at a similar annual income in his new deal, if not greater. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 20.5 points on 47.5 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 63 games last season, while also connecting on a career-best 2.3 triples per contest on a 40.1 percent clip.