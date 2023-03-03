The Atlanta Hawks may lose an important player in the offseason, as HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reports that veteran wing Bogdan Bogdanovic “is expected to enter free agency this summer.”

“To do so, he’ll have to decline his $18 million player option. This is a guy that’s one of the more notable shooters on the team. He’s had some injuries he’s had to deal with and has come up in trade rumors as well.”

Prior to the trade deadline, Bogdanovic was rumored to have half the league interested in his services. That could be on the six-year NBA veteran’s mind as he makes his decision about his playing future.

However, the state of the Hawks could also have a major impact on where Bogdanovic — who has spent the past three seasons with Atlanta — wants to go.

The Hawks were supposed to have put it all together with the offseason acquisition of All-Star guard Dejounte Murray but they now find themselves fighting for a playoff spot. To paint an even bleaker picture, the Hawks are on their third head coach of the season after Quin Snyder was hired to replace interim head coach Joe Prunty and former head coach Nate McMillan.

While the hire of Snyder is actually a definitive improvement over McMillan, rumors are running rampant that the Hawks locker room is collapsing due to a lack of leadership. Most of these rumors have cast star guard Trae Young in a negative light, and diligent fans and analysts have tried to connect the dots, wondering what’s amiss in Atlanta.

However, the players in the locker room know better than anybody. If Bogdanovic wants out while getting paid fairly in a glamour market by a team that’s supposed to be a perennial playoff contender, it leads to more questions than answers.