Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins firmly believes Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal want to play with each other. In fact, he even calls it the “loudest secret ever” considering how often fans see them together and supporting each other.

With that said, Perkins expressed his belief that the Boston Celtics should call the Washington Wizards ASAP in a bid to pair up the two. Beal has recently been rumored to be available in trade talks, and so for Perk, the Beantown Team should not waste time and get something done instead.

“Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum has been the loudest secret ever as far as wanting to play with each other. … If I'm the Celtics I'm calling them ASAP and try to get the deal done,” Perkins said during his latest appearance on NBA Today.

Of course Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal's friendship is well documented. In the past 2023 playoffs alone, the Wizards guard showed his support to the Celtics forward when he attended a game in the first round against the Atlanta Hawks–with the two even sharing a moment after Boston's victory.

As Kendrick Perkins said, it does look like they want to play alongside each other.

If Boston plans to pursue Beal, however, it surely won't be easy. A number of teams have already been rumored to be interested in the All-Star scorer. Aside from the Celtics, the likes of the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as potential suitors.

It remains to be seen where Beal will end up with, though his availability certainly makes free agency a whole lot interesting.