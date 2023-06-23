It has been an eventful NBA Draft night for the Milwaukee Bucks. They struck a deal with the Orlando Magic for the rights for the No. 36 overall pick, which allowed Milwaukee to get their hands on combo guard Andre Jackson Jr. of the UConn Huskies. The Bucks clearly have plans for this young man as they look to shore up their backcourt for the season ahead.

Somewhat lost in the festivities of Thursday's draft is the fact that the Bucks still have a number of crucial personnel decisions to make ahead of NBA free agency. One of them comes in the form of Brook Lopez, who is set to become a free agent this summer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reminded Milwaukee fans about this major aspect of their roster reconstruction in the offseason. Woj also provided the Bucks with a compelling warning on the Lopez front:

“The Bucks are also facing Brook Lopez's free agency,” Woj said. “There's an expectation that the Houston Rockets, flushed with a lot of salary cap space, are going to be a real threat for Lopez.”

Brook Lopez is no superstar, but it comes as no surprise that he's attracting a lot of attention in NBA free agency. After all, the former Defensive Player of the Year bring a lot to the table — especially to a young team like the Rockets who are looking to add some veteran experience to their young squad. Let's also not forget that Brook is an NBA champion.

For what it's worth, Lopez pocketed $13.9 million this past season. It remains to be seen what type of salary structure the 35-year-old will be rewarded with this summer — be it with the Bucks or elsewhere.