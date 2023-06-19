The Milwaukee Bucks have a “strong desire” to retain their starting center, Brook Lopez, and forward Khris Middleton this summer, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Lopez is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

According to Forbes, the maximum contract Lopez can sign with the Bucks is three years for $54 million. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has a player option for the 2025-26 season and guard Jrue Holiday is a 2024-25. It would make sense if the Bucks tried to have Lopez under contract at a similar time.

Lopez told HoopsHype in January he wants to get a raise — he had a four-year contract worth $52 million — and stay in Milwaukee.

“I'm so thankful for the opportunity the Bucks gave me five years ago to come here and be a part of something special,” Lopez said. “We've had a great time. I can't imagine being anywhere else.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lopez, who is 35 years old, earned himself more pay with his performance in 2022-23. He shot a career-best 37.4 percent from 3-point range and played 78 of 82 games for the Bucks. His points-per-game average (15.9) was his most since the 2016-17 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

He underwent back surgery in 2021 but proved last season he is still healthy and capable on the floor.

The Bucks this past season had the NBA's best record (58-24) but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Miami Heat, who were a No. 8 seed. Milwaukee won the 2021 NBA championship but has not made it past the Eastern Conference semifinals the last two seasons.

This offseason, the Bucks hired former Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin to be their next head coach, replacing Mike Budenholzer.