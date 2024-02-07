The 76ers continue to be a team to watch out for ahead of the deadline.

The Philadelphia 76ers have ample draft capital, and they are said to be looking to use some of them to get additional picks available for use sooner rather than later. At the same time, there are rumors that they are looking in the direction of a couple of scorers ahead of Thursday's trade deadline with Indiana Pacers shooter Buddy Hield and Detroit Pistons vet Bojan Bogdanovic on their radar, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“Philadelphia is exploring conversations with a variety of teams, but one known target for the Sixers is Pacers guard Buddy Hield, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hield’s $18.5 million dollar salary would be a match for several of the Sixers’ expiring contracts, and his expiring deal wouldn’t add future financial burden onto Philadelphia’s clean cap sheet for this offseason, as the Sixers have left rival teams with the impression they are still wary of taking back longterm salary at this juncture.”

Like Hield, Bogdanovic will not be a controllable asset for a long time beyond the trade deadline, which also makes him an ideal target for the 76ers, who may no longer have Joel Embiid on the floor for the rest of the 2023-24 NBA season due to injury.

“Another target for the Sixers is Pistons guard Bojan Bogdanović, sources said, who is on the books for $20 million this season, but has just $2 million guaranteed for 2024-25. Detroit has long shown an interest in a reunion with Tobias Harris, league sources told Yahoo Sports, but in any deal where the Sixers bring back Bogdanović, it would seem Philadelphia doesn’t want to part with Harris.”

A trade to the 76ers, with or without Embiid for the remainder of the NBA calendar, would be a much better scenario for Bogdanovic than his current situation with the lowly Pistons. And speaking of Tobias Harris, he is playing on an expiring deal, so there's technically a chance that the 76ers could reunite with him in the offseason, not that there's an assurance they would want him back if he got traded before the deadline.