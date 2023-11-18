The Chicago Bulls could reportedly be expecting a Jrue Holiday-like return package in a potential Alex Caruso trade.

Over the last few days, rumors have been swirling around the Chicago Bulls and whether or not they might be looking to part ways with some of their bigger name players, including DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Alex Caruso. While Caruso may not be the splashiest name of the three, that hasn't stopped many from speculating that the “three and D” specialist might be a coveted prospect for several contending NBA teams, leading some to wonder what potential trade package might appease the Bulls if they were to part ways with the guard/forward combo.

Now, more light is being shed on what that return asking price might look like.

“The Bulls have already required multiple first-round picks for the 29-year-old veteran when opposing teams have asked about Caruso’s availability,” per NBA reporter Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. “If his number of suitors were to indeed match the breadth of teams that checked with Portland about landing Jrue Holiday this fall, it’s not unreasonable to expect Caruso to fetch the Bulls a similar price point of draft capital.”

While Alex Caruso might not have the All-Star resume of Jrue Holiday, he is still a very valuable piece because of his ability to frequently take on the toughest defensive assignment for the Bulls while also being a reliable catch-and-shoot three-point marksman on the other end of the floor. With the season already going somewhat sideways for the Bulls, don't be surprised if Caruso is indeed moved at some point before the NBA trade deadline in February.