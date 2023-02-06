The Chicago Bulls aren’t quite out of contention yet, therefore it’s likely they keep the core together past the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday. One player in particular who is garnering a lot of interest is guard Alex Caruso, who is one of the best backcourt defenders around. And while the front office is listening to trade offers for the former Laker, they’re unwilling to move him unless a gargantuan offer comes in.

Via ESPN:

“Alex Caruso has drawn interest from other teams and Chicago has been open to listening to offers on the reserve guard, a league source told ESPN, but the Bulls would likely have to be blown away by a deal to trade perhaps their most important defensive player.”

Caruso makes his living on the defensive end of the floor. The only way Chicago actually moves him is if they can pieces in return who can not only make up for the loss but also make them better. It’s unlikely that happens.

Caruso is averaging 5.7 points, 3.3 assists, and three rebounds per night in 2022-23 in 45 games and 17 starts. The stat that jumps off the page the most is his 1.7 steals. That ranks fifth in the Association. It’s no secret the Bulls aren’t living up to expectations, but they’d likely be even worse defensively if Caruso wasn’t around. He is a difference-maker.

In other Bulls’ trade rumors, Zach LaVine is still a hot commodity among rival teams. But, Chicago seems content on keeping him after signing a $215 million extension across five years last summer.