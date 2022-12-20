By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Around this time last season, the Chicago Bulls were the toast of the NBA. They were a top seed and their new team looked very promising. All that positivity has been sapped. They are 11-18 with a roster that’s going nowhere fast.

Less than two years removed from going all in to win, the Bulls are seen as a team that could soon tear it down. There aren’t any sellers on the trade market right now but Chicago has the most eyes on it, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

If the Bulls decide to tear it down, they could make out with some nice assets for the future. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan would see a ton of suitors from teams looking to make a big move, as would Alex Caruso as a solid upgrade. Nikola Vucevic could find a new home if any team out there is willing to take on his salary. Lonzo Ball would be a name to watch on the trade market if not for the lingering injury that has kept him sidelined all season, though his rehab has been slowly but surely positive.

The Bulls have talent both older and younger but seem like they are becoming stuck in the middle. They aren’t bad enough to have great positioning in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes but might not even make the playoffs. With few assets to make another big splash, Chicago’s situation is souring.