The 2024-25 season is shaping up to be an exciting one for the Chicago Bulls, even though their performances on the court aren't likely to result in too much winning. They have finally decided not to tread the line of mediocrity, embracing the youth movement by letting DeMar DeRozan go in free agency and trading Alex Caruso away for Josh Giddey, and now, the Bulls are looking to start the process of building a contending team all over again.

At the very least, the Bulls can forge for themselves a style of play that they will embrace moving forward in their build to return to playoff contention. Given the youth and athleticism on the roster, expect head coach Billy Donovan to install a system that makes the most out of the personnel they have at their disposal.

“Look for the Bulls to unveil a new playing style this season, a more up-tempo offense and a twist on the defensive scheme, one that will shift the focus from defending the paint to protecting the 3-point line,” wrote Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. “The Bulls allowed 39.5 3-point attempts per game last season, which ranked last. Two seasons ago, the Bulls yielded 37.1 3-pointers on average, which ranked 29th.”

Indeed, having young legs up and down the roster will help the Bulls cover more ground on both ends of the floor. One of the main players they are hoping will thrive playing under a breakneck pace is rookie forward Matas Buzelis, who “has impressed with his passing and ability to attack the rim” during the team's minicamp.

They are also looking to swing the math equation in their favor by allowing fewer good looks from three, and their athleticism around the perimeter should help them get to the right spots more quickly. This is key for a Bulls team that will be punching above their weight class on most nights.

It may take a while for the Bulls to return to proper contending ways. But if there's a year for them to bottom out, it's this one, especially with Cooper Flagg awaiting the team that wins the draft lottery next year.

Bulls regain youthful stride

The Bulls have embraced the youth movement, but not fully quite yet. They still have Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic around as remnants of a contending era gone by, although at this point, it's not quite clear which team will pursue either of those players on the trade market. For all intents and purposes, both LaVine and Vucevic seem to be stuck in the Windy City.

Regardless, there are plenty of young players who could perhaps play their way into the Bulls' long-term plans. Coby White is a given in that regard given how well he played last year as the team's lead guard, but Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, in particular, appear to have very bright futures with the team.

Giddey's stock has fallen off a cliff following a rough 2023-24 season in which he found himself marginalized with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he figures to be a featured playmaker once again — getting the most out of his strengths as a player.

Other than White, Giddey, and Buzelis, the Bulls have Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Jalen Smith, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Dalen Terry as under-25 players who could very well get better with the bigger opportunity heading their way.