After Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine set a franchise record in a 138-129 loss to the champion Boston Celtics, is the asking price too high for the veteran guard and Bulls center Nikola Vucevic? That’s the question one NBA insider answered recently, according to sources, per Hoopshype’s Michael Sotto.

League executives say the Bulls’ steep asking price for LaVine and Vucevic will make trading difficult in 2024-25.

“Thus far, multiple executives who’ve spoken to the Bulls say Chicago still has asking prices that are “too high” for LaVine and Vucevic, given their contracts,” Sotto reports. “If both players continue their torrid paces, will a playoff contender believe adding either player could be the missing piece to a deep playoff run? That’s the question Chicago is willing to wait for the answer.”

Given LaVine’s healthy start to the regular season and Vucevic shooting a career-best 57.7% while averaging 20.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, selling high isn’t an awful place to start. Amid the NBA’s purgatory in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with an 8-13 record, the Bulls are 4-6 in their last ten games.

“LaVine has played well after appearing in only 25 games last season. He’s shooting career-highs from the field and three-point range but is owed $138 million through the 2026-27 season, including his player option,” Sotto said. “Vucevic is also shooting better than ever from the field and three-point line while averaging 20 points for the first time in four seasons. He’s owed $41.48 million through the 2025-26 season.”

For many, seeing the Bulls trade DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings during the offseason signaled the beginning of a fire sale into a rebuilding phase heading into 2024-25. However, Chicago isn’t in any rush. Still, waiting won’t change the salary attached to Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic’s contracts.

Zach LaVine sets impressive franchise record vs. Celtics

Zach LaVine’s 29 points led the Bulls in Sunday’s loss to the Celtics. He made 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, going 5-for-8 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from deep. LaVine surpassed Kirk Hinrich for most threes in the Bulls’ franchise history with 1,051 career three-pointers.

LaVine’s been heating up from deep lately, connecting on a whopping 12-of-13 threes in his last four games combined. However, the Bulls went 1-3 throughout that stretch but will look to bounce back from their nine-point loss to the Celtics. They’re hosting the Bulls on Tuesday.

LaVine enters the matchup, averaging 22.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.8 steals per game this season.