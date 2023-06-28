The Chicago Bulls have been in NBA rumors recently in regards to a trade of their star Zach LaVine. However, right before NBA free agency begins on Friday, it sounds like a trade of LaVine is going to be hard to pull off, reports Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

“The Bulls have engaged several teams on LaVine trade opportunities, sources said, as the All-Star guard enters the second season of a five-year, $215 million contract. Chicago, however, is said to hold LaVine’s trade value far above the return that Washington netted for Bradley Beal earlier this month, and it’s difficult to find a trade partner for the Bulls that is willing to sacrifice blue-chip players and first-round draft capital for the 28-year-old and his lucrative contract in the league’s new economic landscape.”

If the rumors are true, then the Bulls are definitely going to have a tough time finding a trade partner anywhere across the NBA. Even the once eager New York Knicks look to be settling down on any pursuit of a Zach LaVine trade.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Maybe the Knicks will kick the tires again on a serious LaVine overture this summer, but New York has so far drawn atypical praise from around the NBA for the Knicks’ recent patient team-building approach.”

Another season with Zach LaVine leading the way for the Bulls is apparently beckoning. In general, the Bulls are in a tough spot right now because their roster isn't good enough to compete, but LaVine is certainly good enough to command a significant trade haul that just might not be available right now on the open market.