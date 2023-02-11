The NBA trade deadline was surprisingly eventful, and even though there are no more trades that will be made throughout the remainder of the season, that doesn’t mean moves are done being made. Now, the attention will switch to the buyout market, which looks likely to have several big names hitting the market. One of the biggest names in that group is sharpshooting wing Danny Green.

Green was dealt to the Houston Rockets at the deadline, and will likely be bought out with Houston not contending this season. Green has only played in three games this season, as he was recovering from a torn ACL and LCL that he suffered last season. But Green’s skillset makes him a desirable buyout candidate, and it sounds like the Boston Celtics have emerged as the frontrunner to land him should he be bought out by the Rockets.

“Danny Green is the interesting player in Houston. I’m told he’d like to waived, just like John Wall is being waived, and not have to do a buyout. Teams like Boston, Cleveland, and Los Angeles have great interest in him.” – Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN

Green is a strong shooter from behind the arc who can also play strong defense on the wing, which immediately makes him a player teams want on their roster. Green may not be the same player he once was, especially after returning from such a severe injury, but that hasn’t stopped several teams from showing interest in him. Both the Celtics and Cavs would have a good shot at landing Green, and it will be worth keeping an eye on him and seeing where he ends up if he does end up getting released or bought out by the Rockets.