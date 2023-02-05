Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter.

Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the Top 3 teams in the NBA in the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks have an All-Star starter, but the team with the fourth-best record doesn’t.

Green also pointed out that while both Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic are great players who are having a hell of a season, the fact remains that they are below them in the standings. With that, he firmly believes Morant was “snubbed” as a starter and he’s assuming fan votes played a big role in that.

Ja Maront was “Snubbed” pic.twitter.com/onU6la7VO4 — Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) February 4, 2023

True enough, a case could be made for Ja Morant as a starter. He definitely deserves it. Unfortunately, fan voting forms 50 percent of the criteria in deciding the All-Star starter–so basically it is also a popularity contest.

There’s nothing wrong with that since fan voting has always been a big part of the process in selecting the annual All-Stars. But to Danny Green’s point, it is certainly unfair since there are several deserving players like his Grizzlies teammate.

Furthermore, it’s difficult to use the team record as an argument for the All-Star starting role considering that there are a number of players from non-playoff teams who made it as an All-Star. Case in point: LeBron James. But can anyone really say that James doesn’t deserve to be a starter?

Hopefully, though, Morant gets a lot of playing time come the All-Star Game.