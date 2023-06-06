The Orlando Magic faced a challenging 2022-23 NBA season. They finished with the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference. With a focus on rebuilding and developing their young core, the Magic are preparing for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. This article highlights two players the Magic should avoid signing during the 2023 NBA free agency to ensure their long-term success. By making careful choices during the free agency period, the Magic can continue their path toward becoming a playoff contender. Let's dive into the crucial decisions that lie ahead.

Here are the two 2 free agents whom the Orlando Magic must avoid in 2023.

Draymond Green's name carries weight in the NBA due to his talent, leadership, and impressive track record. However, when considering Green as a potential signing, the Magic must exercise caution. Green, 33 years old in the upcoming season, has exhibited signs of decline in recent years. Given the Magic's current rebuilding phase, investing in an older player with a long-term contract may not align with their strategic goals.

During the previous season, Green's performance was also not exactly stellar. H, averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game over 73 appearances. While he continues to excel as a stellar defender and adept passer, Green's scoring ability is very limited. This renders him an ill-suited fit for the Magic's young and emerging scorers. Furthermore, his expected high price tag surpasses the financial capabilities of the Magic at this stage of their development.

Russell Westbrook is still a big name in NBA circles, thanks to his undeniable talent and explosive playing style. However, the ball-dominant nature of Westbrook's game presents a challenge for the Magic, who place great emphasis on developing their young players. The presence of Westbrook would potentially divert valuable touches and opportunities from promising talents such as Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero.

At 34 years old, Westbrook recently endured a somewhat disappointing 2022-23 season. He averaged 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game across 73 appearances for both Los Angeles teams. Sure, he remains celebrated for his ability to consistently achieve triple-doubles. However, Westbrook's style clashes with the developmental objectives of the Magic. They aim to foster the growth and confidence of their emerging stars. This makes Westbrook's ball-dominant approach less conducive to their long-term plans. Similar to Green, Westbrook's anticipated substantial contract demands would impose financial strains on the Magic. This potentially hinders their flexibility to make other crucial moves in the future.

Apart from the on-court factors, it is vital for the Magic to consider fit and culture when making free agent signings. The organization is striving to build a team based on hard work, accountability, and team play. Both Green and Westbrook have reputations for being challenging to coach. Both have also made controversial statements in the past. These make them poor fits for the Magic's desired culture.

The Magic's Path to Success

Looking beyond the potential pitfalls of free agency, the Magic have ample reasons to be optimistic about their future. The conclusion of the 2022-23 season showcased their progress. They won a total of 34 games, including going 6-6 in their last 12 contests. Key players such as Anthony and Wagner have demonstrated immense potential. Of course, the recent addition of Banchero has injected further optimism into the organization.

One of the primary factors influencing the Magic's success moving forward is the continued development of their young guns. Last season, Anthony showcased his scoring prowess, averaging an impressive 13.0 points per game. Wagner, on the other hand, proved to be a versatile contributor, averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Even Wendell Carter Jr. showed flashes of brilliance. He put up 15.2 points and 8.7 boards per game. The growth of these young talents will be pivotal in leading the team toward playoff contention. As they refine their skills, the Magic will rely heavily on them to provide offensive firepower and leadership. These are necessary to propel the team to new heights.

Carter's health, however, is a key aspect that will significantly impact the Magic's future success. As a promising young center, he possesses the potential to be a dominant force in the paint, impacting both ends of the court. However, his career thus far has been plagued by injury concerns, preventing him from fully realizing his capabilities. If Carter can maintain his health throughout the upcoming season, it could prove to be a game-changer for the team. His ability to score and rebound could significantly bolster the Magic's chances of competing against formidable opponents.

In addition to player development, the Magic have an opportunity to strengthen their roster through the acquisition of free agents. With ample cap space at their disposal, they can target seasoned veterans who can provide scoring or rebounding prowess. By selecting players who not only possess the necessary skills but also align with the team's vision and complement the existing young core, the Magic can foster a harmonious and well-balanced roster. The addition of experienced players who can mentor the younger talents while contributing on the court will be instrumental in the team's growth and progress toward becoming legitimate playoff contenders.

Looking Ahead

Yes, it is crucial for the Orlando Magic to exercise caution and avoid signing players like Draymond Green and Russell Westbrook. Still, the team has a promising future ahead. The continued development of Anthony, Wagner, Carter, and Banchero will play a vital role in the team's success. Furthermore, strategically adding free agents who fit the team's vision and complement the young core can provide a big boost. This can help the Magic to transform into a formidable force in the Eastern Conference. They must remain focused on their long-term goals and prioritize the growth and cohesion of their roster. With the right moves and continued player development, the Magic have the potential to emerge as a playoff contender in the near future.