As the trade deadline approaches, contending teams are trying to find a way to get better to improve their chances of making a deep run in the playoffs. With the New Orleans Pelicans having a lackluster year to due injuries, they could be a team looking to be in sell mode with some of their players.

Don't expect players such as Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson to be on the market, but Javonte Green is one person who has the interest of several teams, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“While they can't move out of the second apron, the Celtics are another team exploring avenues to potentially save some money by trading Jaden Springer's $4 million contract. Pelicans swingman Javonte Green is a player the Celtics hold interest in, sources said, but New Orleans doesn't want to take back more money. The Bucks, Nuggets, and New York Knicks have also been mentioned as teams holding a level of interest in Green,” Siegel wrote.

Green is only averaging 6.0 points per game, but what he offers on both sides of the ball could be useful for a team that needs wing depth. If the Pelicans are looking to make some moves, many teams will be interested in the services of Green.

Could Pelicans move Javonte Green before trade deadline?

The Celtics should be a team that doesn't need more help than they already have, but it's not a surprise that they're trying to improve their roster. Over the past few seasons, the Celtics have continued to add pieces to their team to form a contending team, and it worked out for them last year when they acquired Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis and they helped win them a championship.

For the Knicks, they could be a team that could greatly use Green's services. The Knicks have a strong starting lineup, but once you get to the bench, there is a major falloff in talent. Mitchell Robinson should be returning soon to help in the frontcourt alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, but they also need more wing depth on the bench. The only question is who will the Knicks trade in order to acquire Green, as they lost most of their assets in the Mikal Bridges deal.

There is also a possibility the Pelicans decide to keep Green and try to build on the momentum that they currently have as players on the team continue to get healthy.