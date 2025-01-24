Mitchell Robinson has not stepped on the court this season as he's still recovering from offseason ankle surgery. There have been some encouraging updates about Robinson, but there is a catch as to when he may be returning, according to Knicks reporter Kristian Winfield.

“Tom Thibodeau says ‘there haven’t been any setbacks' with Mitchell Robinson’s rehab from offseason ankle surgery. Thibs remains noncommittal to a January return for Mitch but says the team is encouraged by his work on and off the court,” Winfield wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Knicks could use Robinson's rebounding and rim protection alongside Karl-Anthony Towns. He could also be a useful backup for Towns because right now they don't have the best options behind him. It'll be interesting to see what Robinson looks like when he returns, and if he can regain the confidence that he had the past few seasons.

Luckily for Robinson, the Knicks have been playing well and are third in the Eastern Conference, thanks to the play of Towns and Jalen Brunson. The one problem with the Knicks is their lack of depth, and someone like Robinson can help them in that department. He won't be the one piece to change everything, but his presence and what he brings to the court will be a plus.

Mitchell Robinson's presence could help Knicks

The Knicks have been doing well in the rebounding category even without Mitchell Robinson, and are ranked in the top 10 in offense rebounding rate. Last season, Robinson averaged the second-most rebounds on the team but was the leader in offensive rebounding.

Adding Mitchell to the fold for the Knicks can help them play bigger, and they could move Karl-Anthony Towns to the four in certain lineups. For teams that have big lineups such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, a Towns and Robinson frontcourt would help in their favor. Other than them playing together, Robinson could be a solid backup when Towns goes to the bench.

The hope is that Robinson can return soon so he can get acclimated within the team before it's too late in the season. If Robinson isn't fully healthy when he returns, that could hurt the Knicks, and they'll just have to continue to play without him. With the Knicks currently playing really well, it wouldn't hurt if Robinson didn't return, but if they want more depth in the frontcourt, getting a deal done for something before the trade deadline would be best for them.