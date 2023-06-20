The Utah Jazz came out of last year's offseason as one of the league's biggest winners, flipping Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell for their own, separate eye-popping hauls, thereby kickstarting the team's rebuild after years of playoff failures. One of the main assets the Jazz got for Mitchell was combo guard Collin Sexton, the recent recipient of a four-year, $71 million deal despite coming off a meniscus injury that prematurely ended his 2021-22 season.

Sexton is coming off an up-and-down season in Salt Lake City. He began the season coming off the bench, and he also dealt with a plethora of injury woes throughout the year. But when he did play, he was solid, averaging 14.3 points on 50.6 percent shooting from the field — signs that he could, perhaps, flourish in a bigger role.

But that bigger role may not come for Collin Sexton with the Jazz. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Jazz have reportedly made Sexton available in trade talks in an effort to move up in the 2023 NBA Draft. Fischer added that the Jazz want to secure Anthony Black's services, and maybe Sexton could prove enticing to teams such as the Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, or Detroit Pistons as a promising addition to their young cores.

It certainly feels that Sexton has been around the league for long, but the Jazz guard is just 24 years old, and he is coming off a season where he posted a career-best in true shooting percentage. Sexton's contract isn't too onerous as well, as he'll be making an average of around $18.1 million for the next three years. Thus, there'll certainly be interest in his services on the open market.

Whether the teams interested in the Jazz guard include the Magic, Pacers, or Pistons remains to be seen, however. The Magic may not have much need for another point guard given the presence of Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Jalen Suggs, the Pacers have Tyrese Haliburton, TJ McConnell, and Andrew Nembhard, while the Pistons have the likes of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and even Alec Burks to soak up some ballhandling duties.

Still, it'll be interesting to see if the Jazz land Anthony Black on draft night, and whether doing so would cost them Collin Sexton.