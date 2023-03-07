Collin Sexton is set to miss another week of basketball as the Utah Jazz guard recovers from a left hamstring strain.

In his first season in Utah, Sexton has predominantly come off the bench, but prior to his injury he had enjoyed a run of four consecutive starts. During that time, he played some of his best basketball of the year, averaging a tick under 20 points a night while shooting at least 50% in each of those games, while also accumulating 5.5 assists.

Sexton’s hamstring strain came in the early stages of Utah’s clash with the Memphis Grizzlies three weeks ago, and saw him play just over three minutes in that game. Since then, Sexton has missed five games already – three against the Oklahoma City Thunder and a couple against the San Antonio Spurs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With the Jazz locked in a tight battle between numerous teams for a play-in spot, Sexton will miss the bulk of their pivotal upcoming road trip – if not all of it – which will see them face the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat.

Fortunately for Utah, however, Collin Sexton is the only name currently appearing on their injury report. Lauri Markkanen, the runaway favorite for Most Improved Player this season, was an unwelcome addition to it prior to their last game, and he sat on the bench alongside Sexton for their 10-point loss to the Thunder. After just one game out, however, he has been removed from the injury list, leaving the Jazz needing only Sexton to return for them to have a full roster to choose from.