By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks have become relevant in NBA circles over the last couple of seasons, primarily because of Trae Young. The 24-year-old superstar point guard exploded onto the scene as a rookie. In the few years since, his usage and stats have continued to trend upward until this season. He even helped carry the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago, ultimately losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Young is currently in the first year of his extension with the Hawks. But there are rumors that he might become the next young star to force a trade this offseason, as Bleacher Reports’ Chris Haynes reported. Atlanta might be very busy this offseason were that to happen, considering the potential John Collins Hawks trade talks.

In today’s NBA, players have more leverage than ever before on where they play. We have seen numerous NBA stars force a trade in recent years, and from the sound of it, it’s believed that Young could be the next one. However, Hawks general manager Landry Fields and Trae Young have a very good working relationship. They reportedly meet routinely and talk shop.

But Young is known to be incredibly competitive. After the surprising run to the conference finals, the Hawks had a disappointing year last season. Things have not got any better so far this year, with Atlanta 16-16. They are tied for seventh with the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat in the standings.

Hawks ownership recently reassigned former President of Basketball Operations, Travis Schlenk, to an adviser role. Schlenk was most responsible for drafting Young. That move could further fracture a potential future for Young in Atlanta.