The Atlanta Hawks made waves during the 2022 offseason when they traded away three first-round picks and a pick swap (along with Danilo Gallinari) for All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray. Murray was coming off the best season of his professional career, and the Hawks believed that despite playing in the same position as their best player Trae Young, he'd still move the needle for a team that stagnated the season after making the Eastern Conference Finals.

But clearly, a lot can change in a year. Even with the addition of Murray, the Hawks finished with a worse record than they did the season prior, going 41-41 and suffering yet another first-round exit, this time at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Now, with there being only one year left in the 26-year old guard's contract, perhaps he could find himself available on the trade market once more.

At least that's what Brian Windhorst of ESPN is implying. Speaking on The Hoop Collective livestream during the 2023 NBA Draft, Windhorst suggested that the only Hawks player who's off-limits in trades is Trae Young, thereby hinting at Dejounte Murray's trade availability.

“One guy I haven't heard in trade rumors is Trae Young,” Windhorst said, before reiterating the statement when Kevin Pelton asked about Murray's status, per RealGM.

It will be a bitter pill to swallow for the Hawks front office to even entertain the idea of trading away Dejounte Murray less than a year after prying him away from the San Antonio Spurs. But it's at least a discussion worth having, as Murray will soon be up for a huge contract extension. It's only fair for the Hawks front office to wonder just how far an expensive Trae Young-Murray core could take them.

Nevertheless, the Hawks could still talk themselves into trying to make their current core work, especially with a full offseason for head coach Quin Snyder to install his principles. Snyder has worked with a two-guard setup in the past when he was with the Utah Jazz, so if there's anyone who could bring out the best in the Young-Murray duo, it's him.