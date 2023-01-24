The Los Angeles Lakers made a splash on Monday ahead of the February 9th trade deadline, acquiring wing Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and draft picks. It also appears the organization chose the former Gonzaga standout over New York Knicks outcast Cam Reddish, who was also on their radar.

Via Marc Stein:

“The Lakers likely could have traded for the Knicks’ Cam Reddish for a similar package that they sent to Washington but opted for Hachimura, who was drafted ninth overall by the Wizards in 2019,” NBA insider Marc Stein said.

Reddish hasn’t played for the Knicks in nearly two months after falling out of the rotation. He becomes a free agent this summer, therefore NY is still looking to move him by the deadline instead of losing him for nothing. Would have Reddish been a nice addition to the Lakers? It’s questionable. Hachimura fills a bigger need for Darvin Ham’s squad, giving them more size in the frontcourt and shooting.

In 30 games in 2022-23, the Japan native is averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game on 48% shooting from the field. In his last game with the Wizards on January 21st, Hachimura went off for 30 points in 30 minutes.

The best part is the Lakers didn’t give up a lot to get him. Sure, on paper it looks like they did, but Nunn was struggling and second-round picks aren’t exactly going to hurt LA in the future. Rob Pelinka and the front office did a nice job here to bring in a role player that can make an immediate impact.