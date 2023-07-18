Doc Rivers remains jobless after his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers, but that might not be the case for long.

The veteran head coach has been linked with a a new job, but while it's related to the NBA, it's not on the coaching front. Instead, he is reportedly being considered to join Mike Breen and ESPN's NBA broadcast crew along with Doris Burke, per Chad Finn of The Boston Globe.

To recall, there's a vacant spot in the network's broadcasting crew after Jeff Van Gundy was removed from his position. The experienced commentator and former NBA head coach was part of ESPN's massive layoff of on-air personalities that also included Jalen Rose and Max Kellerman.

“Nothing is imminent now, but hearing there's a good chance that Doc Rivers and Doris Burke join Mike Breen on ESPN's top NBA broadcast team next season,” Finn reported.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As Finn mentioned, nothing is guaranteed as of the moment. It also looks like ESPN is assessing all its options, with JJ Redick recently linked with the job as well. The former NBA sharpshooter has been mentioned as a “strong” contender to replace Jeff Van Gundy.

For what it's worth, however, it doesn't look like Doc Rivers is in a rush to find a new job. When asked about his future recently, the one-time NBA champion coach said he doesn't know what he's going to do, but he's “just gonna enjoy life.”

It will be interesting to see where Rivers ends up with, though going to broadcasting and taking a break from the pressures of NBA coaching might not be a bad option at all.