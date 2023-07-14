It should go without saying, but being a coach is extremely stressful. Yes, even in the NBA, where players have more power than in any other sport, manning the sidelines can take years off your life. Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is not taking for granted the free time he has to just breathe after being dismissed back in May. The Sixers have moved on, and so too has the 2008 NBA champion.

“I don't know what I'm gonna do,” a visibly relaxed Rivers told TMZ Sports while walking in Los Angeles. “I'm just gonna enjoy life.”

Not having to answer any more questions about unmet expectations or 3-1 blown leads in the postseason seems to be doing wonders for Rivers' peace of mind. Even with another disappointing result in the 2023 NBA Playoffs versus the Boston Celtics, the former NBA Coach of the Year should still drum up plenty of interest for most available future job openings.

Doc Rivers has taken one super team to the top and kept other franchises in the mix throughout his 24-year coaching career. However, consecutive tenures in highly-scrutinized markets like Philly and LA are enough to warrant a break from the bench. He has already proven to be an adept broadcaster and could command attention from either ESPN or TNT if he wishes to explore that route again. But that is a fall and winter issue.

The summer belongs to Rivers. He should soak up as much sun and good vibes as possible, because the allure of the whistle has drawn many head coaches out of the life of luxury and right back into the rat race.