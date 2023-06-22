Evan Fournier is seeking a trade away from the New York Knicks, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

Fournier said previously he would be surprised if he was a Knick by the start of the 2023-24 season. He only played 27 games this past season and did not appear for the Knicks in their 2022-23 playoff run.

Fournier is owed $18.9 million for this coming season, according to Spotrac. He played the Knicks' first 13 contests, starting seven. However, he played only 14 more when the team used former forward Cam Reddish and current guard Quentin Grimes.

Evan Fournier averaged 6.1 points for the Knicks this season on 33.7 percent shooting (30.7 percent from 3-point range). In 2021-22, he started all 80 games he played in during the regular season and broke the Knicks' all-time record for made 3-pointers in a season (218).

Fournier could find a role on a contending team. He is a very capable 3-point shooter and two seasons ago, shot a career-best 46.3 percent from long distance in 16 games with the Boston Celtics. In the 2021 postseason with Boston, Fournier averaged 15.4 points on 42.9 percent shooting (43.3 percent from 3-point range), 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Magic in the 2020 postseason.

The No. 20 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, Evan Fournier has played for the Denver Nuggets, Magic, Celtics and Knicks during his career. He has averaged at least 15 points per game in six of his 11 seasons.

Fournier spent 6 1/2 years with the Magic before he was traded to the Celtics for Jeff Teague and two future second-round picks in 2021. He is 30 years old and seems like he can play effectively.