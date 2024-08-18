The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers are two teams stuck in the muck and mire of the middle of their respective divisions in the National Basketball Association. Both teams are rumored to be pursuing arguably the Olympics' top defender, Serbian guard Aleksa Avramovic, to bolster their teams.

Avramovic is gifted on the defensive end of the basketball court and he currently has an opt-out clause in his contract with CSKA Moscow, giving hope to fans of the Hawks and Clippers that he could be wearing their respective uniforms next season, as shared by the Serbia based news site OzonPress.com.

The Hawks and Clippers rumors came amid Hawks star Trae Young putting the NBA on blast over its Martin Luther King, Jr. Day schedule. The NBA's 2024-2025 schedule reveal included info on Dejounte Murray's scheduled return to Hotlanta on December 2.

Avramovic had a solid Olympics showing and now has been linked to both teams.

Avramovic's Serbian showcase

Avramovic is a 29-year-old, 6-foot-4 guard. He finished 37th in scoring in the 2024 Summer Olympics. He snagged 2.5 rebounds per game and dished out 3.2 assists while wowing on the defensive end.

He also averaged 1.7 steals per game and shot 36.8% from three-point land during the Olympic tournament. A deft player who plays smart and impacts the game on both ends, Avramovic would be a great fit with either the Hawks or Clippers.

He would add size to the Hawks' Trae Young centered backcourt and he would add much-needed defense and international, big game experience to the Clippers who could potentially wind up trading Kawhi Leonard this offseason.

Hawks' window to add Serbian star closing soon

The point guard's out clause will expire in three days meaning the Hawks, Clippers and other prospective NBA suitors don't have much time to make a move on Avramovic.

Quin Snyder's Atlantic Hawks could swoop in and offer to pay his buyout clause, a prerequisite for bringing him stateside. If Quin Snyder and the Hawks don't make a move, Tyronn Lue's Clippers could take a stab at bringing him to the United States by offering him a chance to play more than the 19.9 minutes he played during the Olympics.

All things considered, the Clippers and Hawks both have a chance to bring the Serbian star, who was named the best defender of the tournament, to the league for this coming fall. It won't be easy, and time is running out. Now it's up to both squads to figure out whether it is worth the effort of uprooting Avramovic from his home country and place of employment.