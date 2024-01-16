Dejounte Murray is heavily involved in trade rumors, and the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly looking for two first-round picks in return.

The Atlanta Hawks are expected to trade guard Dejounte Murray ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, and the team is reportedly looking for two first-round picks in a trade, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

It has not worked for the Hawks and Dejounte Murray, as they tried to pair the guard with Trae Young after trading for him with the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs are reportedly interested in bringing back Murray, trying to give Victor Wembanyama a quality guard to play with. However, the Spurs could be hesitant to give either one or both of the first-round picks they own from the Hawks in the initial trade for Murray in 2025 and 2027, according to O'Connor. With the Hawks at 15-23, the value of those picks could only be going up, and it might not be worth giving up for Murray.

Murray wants to go to a team that could make a playoff run this season, according to O'Connor. That makes the Spurs interesting in the talks for him. They are not a contending team right now. Murray did enjoy his time with the Spurs, by all accounts, so a return might work out in the long-term.

The New York Knicks are a team that have been mentioned as a potential Murray destination, as they have been reportedly interested in acquiring him to add more ball handling to help out Jalen Brunson. He would help combat the loss of Immanuel Quickley from the trade to acquire OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors.

Regardless, the Hawks will have to wait and see if any team will meet their asking price for Murray.