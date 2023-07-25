The Atlanta Hawks have not been very active this NBA offseason, yet they have made some significant roster moves. Not only did they trade John Collins to the Utah Jazz, but the Hawks gave All-Star guard Dejounte Murray a $120 million contract extension and they also added veterans Patty Mills and Wesley Matthews.

With a solid blend of experienced and youthful talents, the Hawks are looking to become a threat in the Eastern Conference once again, which is why they may not be done adjusting their roster this summer. Toronto Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam has sat at the top of Atlanta's trade market wish list and the Hawks have not been shy about expressing interest in him.

In addition to pursuing Siakam, the Hawks also seem motivated to move on from starting center Clint Capela in order to give more minutes and a larger role to recent first-round pick Onyeka Okongwu. Having two more years left on his contract, including the upcoming 2023-24 season, Capela has drawn interest from the Dallas Mavericks.

While it does not appear that any deal is close to happening, Capela remains available on the trade block and the Hawks seem to be interested in discussing trade scenarios with any team that is interested. ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon and Tim Bontemps discussed the trade market for centers on a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, stating that there is not much of a market for big men right now.

However, they did mention that Capela is very much on the trade block and Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is also being labeled as available in trade talks.

Moving on from Capela and the near $42 million remaining on his contract seems destined, as the Hawks are really high on Okongwu and the talent he possesses as a shot-blocker who runs the floor well and understands his role in pick-and-roll sets.

Should he start the 2023-24 season on the Hawks' roster, Capela will be entering his fourth season in Atlanta. Playing in 202 career games with the team, Capela has averaged 12.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game over the last three seasons.