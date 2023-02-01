Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has been the subject of trade rumors for several seasons now. This might finally be the NBA trade deadline wherein he is dealt if the writing on the wall is to be believed.

The Hawks have reportedly lowered their asking price “significantly” compared to previous seasons, according to the latest NBA trade deadline update from The Athletic’s Sam Amick. That translates to minimal draft capital if any at all.

“Young isn’t going anywhere. The same goes for Murray. Collins is the most likely one on the way out, of course, and it’s worth repeating that the asking price is known to have decreased significantly from recent years (per league sources, there is a focus on landing a quality player, or players, in return but no mandate for a first-round pick).”

With an eye toward the playoffs this season and next – both years with Dejounte Murray still under contract – the Hawks are said to not be as interested in replenishing the draft picks stash that they used up to acquire the former San Antonio Spurs star.

The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz are rumored to be teams interested in John Collins’ services but it remains to be seen what sort of trade package sans draft compensation they’d be offering in return. The Rockets have few veterans on their roster beyond Eric Gordon, who would be another undersized guard for their backcourt. The Jazz have a few interesting pieces but would also be squeezing in Collins into a frontcourt that already has soon-to-be All-Star Lauri Markkanen and promising rookie Walker Kessler.

With the Hawks right in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings, don’t expect them to stand pat.