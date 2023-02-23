The Atlanta Hawks will be at less than full-strength in their first game since parting ways with Nate McMillan. The team has announced that big man John Collins will miss Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to concussion protocols.

Collins left the Hawks’ blowout loss to the New York Knicks before the All-Star break after taking an elbow to the face in the third quarter. He was quickly ruled out for the game’s remainder and subsequently diagnosed with a concussion.

While there was optimism he’d ready to play after more than a week off due to All-Star festivities, Atlanta will now be forced to deal with Cleveland’s imposing frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen without him. Expect interim head coach Joe Prunty to shift De’Andre Hunter down a spot to nominal power forward, slotting either trade deadline acquisition Saddiq Bey or promising rookie A.J. Griffin in Collins’ place as a starter.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Collins is averaging 13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game this season while just 24.8% from beyond the arc, disappointing numbers compared to the norms he began establishing as a second-year player in 2018-19. Those relative struggles only furthered the expectation he’d finally be moved at the trade deadline, but February 9th came and went with Collins—the subject of trade rumors ever since signing a contract extension in August 2021—still employed by the Hawks.

Atlanta parted ways with McMillan earlier this week amid months of internal turmoil, some of which reportedly stemmed from his fraught relationship with franchise player Trae Young. The Hawks enter Friday’s action 29-30, eighth-place in the Eastern Conference.