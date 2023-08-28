The Dallas Mavericks made it a point this past offseason to bolster the roster from a two-way perspective, and signing Derrick Jones Jr. to the veteran's minimum certainly helped accomplish that. For a low cost, the Mavs helped add wing depth, and Jones is a livewire presence to have alongside Luka Doncic, as he's a lightning rod for lobs and some incredible feats of athleticism. However, the Mavs' pursuit of Jones didn't proceed without its competitors.

According to Marc Stein, the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion also weighed the possibility of signing with the Miami Heat, his home from 2017 to 2020, before joining forces with Doncic and the Mavs.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Re-signing with the Heat certainly could have been an interesting option for Derrick Jones Jr., especially in light of their continued trade talks for Damian Lillard. The Heat, as it is, became thinner on the wing with the departure of Max Strus, and adding a familiar face in Jones would've been a boon for a team in a bit of transition period.

Alas, it's clear why Jones decided not to wait any longer and sign with the Mavs. The Heat, as one would recall, remain in a holding pattern in terms of roster moves thanks to their stalemate with the Portland Trail Blazers for Lillard. Meanwhile, with the Mavs, Jones will have a golden opportunity to crack the rotation given the different dimension (a switchable lob threat) he provides the team with on both ends of the floor.

Last season, Derrick Jones Jr. played in 64 games for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field and 33.8 percent from deep while playing 14.0 minutes a night.