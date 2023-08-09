The Dallas Mavericks are adding another piece to the team. Free agent forward Derrick Jones Jr. has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Mavs, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Free agent F/C Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a one-year fully guaranteed deal with the Dallas Mavericks, his agent Aaron Turner of @VerusTeam told @TheAthletic @Stadium.”

Although labeled as a forward-center in Charania's tweet, Jones rarely played that position with his last team, the Chicago Bulls, in the 2022-23 NBA season. In fact, he played just 10 percent of his total minutes last season at the center slot, while spending 86 percent of the time as a power forward. He also saw minimal action as a small forward.

Jones is a depth move for the Mavs, who are loading up again on the supporting cast of Luka Doncic. The biggest transaction Dallas has done so far this season remains the signing of Kyrie Irving to a multi-year deal. The Mavs also acquired the likes of Richaun Holmes, Dereck Lively II, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper and also reunited with big man JaVale McGee.

In 64 appearances for the Bulls in the 2022-23 campaign, Jones averaged 5.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 steals, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from behind the arc.

The Mavs will be the fourth team Jones will play for in his NBA career which started in 2016 — when he also went undrafted in that year's draft — with the Phoenix Suns. He also saw action for the Miami Heat and the Portland Trail Blazers.