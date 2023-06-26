Damian Lillard continues to be involved in NBA trade rumors via the Portland Trailblazers. While the Blazers are remaining coy on a potential trade, rumors are that the Miami Heat are ready to do what they can to acquire him, reports The Athletic's Sam Amick.

“But if there isn’t a meeting of the Trail Blazers minds in Portland this week, and if the roster upgrades that are proving so difficult to pull off don’t come to fruition when the calendar turns to July and the crucial week that follows, it’s all eyes on Miami from there. Lillard indeed has serious interest in joining the Heat, who would surely love to pair him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. If it reaches this point — and there’s still an “if” here considering all the times Lillard chose not to ask out before — Lillard’s wishes would matter a great deal because of the enormity of his contract.”

Amick refers to a meeting of the minds that the Blazers plan on undergoing to start NBA free agency this week, and he believes this could all lead to the Heat getting involved in a trade for Damian Lillard. He emphasizes that Lillard definitely would be interested in playing for the Heat, although his current contract would make the trade hard to pull off.

For now, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to Damian Lillard and rumors surrounding his NBA future with the Blazers. It seems like he has been mentioned in trade talk every summer over the last few offseasons, and this could just be another installment of the rumors. Still, expect the Heat to continue to be mentioned in a potential trade for the Blazers' Damian Lillard.