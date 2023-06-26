The Damian Lillard saga is very much alive this offseason in the NBA. Lillard is still with the Blazers and if the team's fans would have their way, most of them would prefer the superstar guard to remain in Portland.

That being said, rumors continue to swirl about a potential trade that would end the long — but ringless — marriage of Lillard and the Blazers. However, Portland can keep Damian Lillard happy, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, by pulling off a couple of major moves, one of which involves Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

“So, what would it take to convince Lillard that Portland is still the place to be for the rest of his NBA days? Here’s one solution that is known to be a dream scenario from Lillard’s vantage point: Re-sign forward Jerami Grant and add four-time All-Star/four-time champion Draymond Green in free agency.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Green recently declined his player option with the Warriors for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $27.59 million. Most expect that he will continue to play for Golden State on a new deal, but until he puts ink on paper, there's always the chance that he takes his talents somewhere else. As for Grant, he is set to hit the free agent market this offseason.

Re-signing Grant and snagging Green are going to be easier said than done for the Blazers' front office. While Portland has Grant's Bird rights, it will still require the Blazers to pull off some serious financial gymnastics to accomplish both maneuvers.

In any case, all eyes are on Damian Lillard and what the Blazers will do to satisfy the franchise star.