Miami Heat fans have been clamoring for the team to add more talent this offseason after their quick playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics last spring. But Miami failed to land a pair of players that they reportedly hoped to execute a sign-and-trade for – DeMar DeRozan and Tyus Jones.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, there were a couple of reasons why a deal couldn't be made.

Said Marks, “[The Heat] tried as heck to get DeMar DeRozan, nobody wanted Duncan Robinson. They had one first round pick to trade. They wanted Tyus Jones. They couldn't make a deal here.”

Robinson is owed just over $28 million over the next two seasons. Without low-cost difference makers or multiple first round draft picks able to be moved, it was always going to be difficult for the Heat to get a deal done.

DeRozan ended up agreeing to a sign-and-trade to the Sacramento Kings. Tyus Jones is still a free agent and looking for a home next season.

Heat reportedly not shopping Jimmy Butler

The Heat also have their own housekeeping matters to attend to, as Jimmy Butler has only two years left on his deal — with the final year being a player option. That means that Miami is only guaranteed to keep Butler in South Beach until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Butler and his camp have reportedly not been shy about letting the Heat know that they would prefer to come to terms to a maximum contract extension as soon as possible. However, Miami's front office hasn't been willing to cave to the 34-year-old wing's demands, paving the way for a potential Butler trade out of Miami.

Nonetheless, the Heat are reportedly putting their feet down and keeping Jimmy Butler out of trade talks completely. Butler, on the other hand, is now looking to test his value in the market, further incentivizing him to put up a great 2024-25 campaign.

Given the going rate for quality forwards these days, trading Jimmy Butler away isn't the worst idea for the Heat. However, a Butler trade means that Miami is going to retool the roster, and they may not be ready yet to give up on their current core.

The Heat, however, need to step up if they hope to keep up with the other giants of the Eastern Conference. The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers loaded up this offseason in their attempt to dethrone the Boston Celtics, while the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic will all be fighting for a place near the top of the East.