The Miami Heat are always in trade discussions whenever a star-caliber player becomes available in the trade market. But now, they have their own housekeeping matters to attend to, with Jimmy Butler having only two years left on his deal — with the final year being a player option which means that the Heat are only guaranteed to keep Butler in South Beach until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Butler and his camp, per reports, have not been shy in letting the Heat know that they would prefer to come to terms to a maximum contract extension as soon as possible. However, the Heat front office hasn't been willing to cave to the 34-year-old wing's demands, paving the way for a potential Butler trade out of Miami.

Nonetheless, the Heat are reportedly putting their feet down and keeping Jimmy Butler out of trade talks completely. Butler, on the other hand, is now looking to test his value in the market, further incentivizing him to put up a great 2024-25 campaign.

“Butler originally wanted an extension from the Heat this summer, but then changed his mind after Miami did not offer one. He now intends to play out this season and not sign an extension with any team and will become a free agent in the summer of 2025. The Heat is not shopping Butler, according to a source,” wrote Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Given the going rate for quality forwards these days (Mikal Bridges netted the Brooklyn Nets a total of five first-round picks and a pick swap), trading Jimmy Butler away isn't the worst idea for the Heat. However, a Butler trade means that the Heat are going to retool the roster, and they may not be ready yet to give up on their current core.

The Heat, however, better step up if they were to keep up with the other beasts of the Eastern Conference. The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers loaded up this offseason in their attempt to dethrone the Boston Celtics, while the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic will all be fighting for a place near the top of the East.

Is Jimmy Butler worth a max contract extension?

Jimmy Butler's track record speaks for itself. With the Heat, he has done nothing but raise both the floor and the ceiling of the team. Being the best player on two different teams that made the NBA Finals is no mean feat. Playoff Jimmy truly is a thing, as much as he would deny it.

But the Heat's hesitation in giving Butler a maximum extension is understandable. First of all, Butler is going to be 35 years of age when the 2024-25 season begins. Butler is still one of the best forwards in the league, averaging 20/5/5 on 50/41/86 shooting splits last season, but there is a concern that his playstyle and injury history may lead to a sudden decline, especially at his age.

The good news is that any max extension for Jimmy Butler from the Heat will only run for two years due to the CBA's over-38 rule. Butler is eligible for a two-year deal worth around $56.5 million annually; this could be a very bad contract if the 34-year-old declines sharply, but the silver lining is that the Heat won't have to be on the hook for too long anyway.

The Heat's quiet 2024 offseason

Following an impressive run to the 2023 NBA Finals, the Heat were one of the most active teams in the league in trade talks, most notably going after NBA Top 75 player Damian Lillard after the Portland Trail Blazers decided that it was time to sell. Talks between the two teams dragged for months until the Bucks swooped in and beat the Heat to the punch for Lillard's services.

However, the Heat have been very quiet this year. They only added Alec Burks in free agency while re-signing the likes of Kevin Love, Thomas Bryant, and Haywood Highsmith — moves that aren't exactly needle-moving.

The Heat still have the contracts of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson to build a trade for a third star around, so it's not like Miami is out of options in improving the roster. But is there a player available on the trade market who would represent a huge upgrade over Herro and could get them over the hump?

The likes of Trae Young, Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Brandon Ingram stand out as the best realistic trade options for any team looking to up their championship equity. Alas, the Heat may be outbid in every potential offer due to their lack of quality young talent outside of Jaime Jaquez Jr., whom the Heat may not be willing to trade away anyway, and their lack of future first-round picks.

But as is usually the case, Pat Riley definitely has a trick up his sleeve, with there being three months to go before the start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season.