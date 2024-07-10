With the Miami Heat finishing this past season as the eighth seed for the second straight year, people wonder how they will continue to improve this offseason. One of the questions if the Heat will add another significant piece to the roster, but fans hoping that should be met with disappointment.

If you ask the Heat front office why the team suffered diminishing results this season after an NBA Finals appearance, it will not be because they lack talent, it will be the cause of player availability. The same sentiments were made by Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald where he said that the team believes “health” is “what mostly has held Miami back.”

“The Heat’s belief is that health and game availability — not a serious talent deficit — is what mostly has held Miami back. That conclusion did not change during an offseason evaluation, even with an acknowledgment that more is probably needed to win a title.”

To some degree, the Heat are right as they ranked towards the top of the NBA in terms of missed games from their players and had over 34 different starting lineups which is a franchise record. The team still believes in the group led by star Jimmy Butler which has achieved an immense amount of success going to two NBA Finals included in having three deep playoff runs where in 2022, they were the No. 1 seed and were arguably one shot away from their third championship series.

Pat Riley emphasized on Heat player availability

On the other hand, the Heat have tried to reinforce their team to add along with the likes of Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro like last offseason where they were trying to obtain Damian Lillard, who even requested a trade to Miami. However, he would eventually end up with the Milwaukee Bucks, but Heat president Pat Riley even stated that change is one of the “things that are necessary to win,” but the team is “not going to rip anything apart here.”

“Until you change the way you go about doing the things that are necessary to win, whatever they are, those things you're doing to try to win, if they aren't working, you must change,” Riley said during his end of season press conference. “And so that doesn't mean that change is a sinister word here. There's a lot of elements to go into a culture, erosion of a culture, being together for 30 years, generational change, problems in the NBA that our league wide when it comes to health, comes to players missing games and availability.”

“You take a look at all the the young sort of up and coming they haven't tasted it yet; OKC, Minnesota, Indiana, Boston with a new group, Orlando, etc, etc,” Riley continued. “You know, for some reason these guys are playing 70-80 games. It's a feeling more than anything else. But that's definitely a deep dive for us this summer and to player availability but so we do have to change some things. But we surely are not going to rip anything apart here.”

A look at this offseason for Heat in terms of acquiring stars

This offseason, fans were hoping to see the Heat be active come the free agency period or via trade to get their “whale,” which some were hoping to see Donovan Mitchell be available, but he signed an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Miami was even in talks to acquire DeMar DeRozan, but because of financial limitations, could not afford the veteran guard or even do a trade as he ended up joining the Sacramento Kings.

There are others still out there via trade like the rumors swirling around Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen, but as The Miami Herald said, they will wait to see if any big names becomes available as they are open to improving the team. Still, it looks like the same team for the most part aside from new Philadelphia 76ers forward Caleb Martin, as they will return for one more crack at it.

Terry Rozier wants Heat to “run it back with” same team

One could also argue that the Heat “made their move,” but it happened during a bit before the NBA trade deadline back in late January when they traded for Terry Rozier. Miami would trade a first round pick and Kyle Lowry for the star who provided an upgrade to the point guard position giving them a boost to their offense as he even said Tuesday that “we want to run it back with our same team.”

“I think the fans are bored right now, and they want to put as many scenarios as they can for us,” Rozier said via The Miami Herald. “But at the end of the day, we want to run it back with our same team, and we want to show the fans what we can bring to Miami. Obviously last year was tough on us, all of it as a whole. But we’re looking to get out there and impact, and make an impact all together.”

“I think everybody got kind of a sour taste,” Rozier continued. “I think everybody wants to prove people wrong, I think everybody is ruling us out and doubting us, which is fine. But I think coming back to training camp, I think we have the right mindset that we want to prove people wrong. So whatever we decide to do as an organization, I know me and those guys that are going to put on a Heat jersey will be ready.”

At any rate, Miami seems to hope they can improve off of their 46-36 record from last season as they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the would be champions in the Boston Celtics.