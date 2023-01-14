D’Angelo Russell is well aware of the fact that his name has been dragged around in numerous trade rumors as we approach the February deadline. This is probably why he recently came out with a blatant warning to the Minnesota Timberwolves about potentially “f**king up the opportunity” with him.

At this point, it seems like Russell himself has accepted the distinct possibility of a looming exit from Minnesota. He recently unfollowed the Wolves on social media too, thereby fueling the trade rumors even further.

The Miami Heat have now emerged as a potential landing spot for the former No. 2 overall pick. NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that Miami has indeed been watching the Russell situation in Minnesota closely. He also reports, however, that a trade deal involving veteran Kyle Lowry might not be in the works:

“The Heat have in fact registered interest in Russell, source told Yahoo Sports, but a direct deal for Lowry would appear unlikely,” Fischer wrote.

Lowry will be in the final year of his current contract next season, which will be worth $29.6 million. The substantial money owed to the 36-year-old veteran could be what the Timberwolves are balking at with regard to a potential swap that will send Russell, who himself will be a free agent this summer, in the opposite direction.

Be that as it may, this does not mean that a deal isn’t going to happen. The fact of the matter is that Miami has its eye on D’Angelo Russell, and they seem to have the necessary assets to make a deal work. With Pat Riley steering the ship, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s able to put together an attractive trade package on the table for the Wolves.