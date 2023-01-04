By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

D’Angelo Russell played into trade rumors with a pair of recent social media moves. Russell reportedly unfollowed the Minnesota Timberwolves on Instagram and retweeted a tweet from Toronto Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet which states, “Bet on yourself,” per Canis Hoopus on Twitter.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst previously said that he had not heard anything about a potential Russell-Timberwolves extension. The odds of Russell getting traded at some point will increase if an extension fails to come to fruition.

The guard has dealt with inconsistency throughout the 2022-2023 campaign. The 26-year old is averaging 17 points per game on 46 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting. He’s also dishing out 6.5 assists per contest.

D’Angelo Russell is young and talented enough to warrant plenty of interest on the trade market. The Timberwolves were hoping to contend this season with Russell, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert leading the charge. But injuries and underperformance have left Minnesota with a lackluster 17-21 record as of this story’s publication.

The Timberwolves’ dynamic simply hasn’t panned out so far during the 2022-2023 season. They need to make some changes if they want to sneak into the postseason. D’Angelo Russell may end up on the trade block as a result. And based on his latest social media activity, Russell may not mind a change of scenery.

It will be interesting to see if Minnesota ends up dealing away the young point guard. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the D’Angelo Russell-Timberwolves situation as they are made available.