Damian Lillard could be available this offseason.

The Portland Trail Blazers have the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft. Lillard has indicated he does not want to play with a young player, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, meaning the franchise could trade the pick to appease Lillard with another star, or keep it to build for the future.

Lillard has not indicated he wants to leave Portland. But there is a possibility that could change were the Trail Blazers to draft with the No. 3 pick.

The Miami Heat are a team that has a “fascinating opportunity” to land Lillard if he is available, Windhorst said.

“It feels strange to me to talk about a team in the (NBA) Finals, like the Miami Heat, but the Miami Heat make a lot of sense if Dame were to become available,” Windhorst said.

“They have a number of first-round picks they can trade. They have a number of young players.”

Lillard has two years remaining on his contract. He is under trade restriction until July 9.

Lillard certainly has a chance to win if he were traded to Miami. He is at the peak of his powers, averaging a career-best 32.2 points for the Trail Blazers in 58 games this past season. He also tied his best field-goal percentage in his career (46.3).

The Heat could offer Tyler Herro in a deal for Lillard, Windhorst said previously.

Miami has advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the last four years. The Heat will make their second NBA Finals appearance in the last four seasons, facing the Denver Nuggets.