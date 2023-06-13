While the Miami Heat head into the offseason after a tough loss in the NBA Finals, it won't be long before they start looking ahead to next season. Rumors around the NBA are that they want to add a superstar piece to this main core, and that could end up being the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving. In fact, they might have already tried, as they almost traded for Irving from the Nets before the Mavs landed him at the trade deadline, via Run It Back on FanDuel TV.

“They made an offer to the Nets for Kyrie Irving at the deadline…trying to get Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo another piece to take the load off…this Heat team, they made a great run this postseason…they feel like they may be one piece away.”

It sounds like the Heat are pretty keen on trying to pair Kyrie Irving with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo; this would be quite the big three, one that projects to be an NBA Finals contender given the Heat's trip to the NBA's ultimate stage this season. With Irving being a free agent, it would be a whole lot easier than trying to trade for him.

Of course, Irving has plenty of destinations to consider this NBA free agency and the Heat don't look like the frontrunners. Currently the Mavs and the Lakers look like his most likely future team, but the Heat might be able to sneak in there and poach him away with an appealing pitch.

Jimmy Butler and company are definitely disappointed with how this season finished for the Heat. However, this core still has plenty of great basketball to look forward to, and adding Kyrie Irving could put Miami right back into the NBA Finals for years to come.